MEA hails designation of Hizbul Mujahideen as foreign terrorist, says reflects joint commitment of India-US

New Delhi: Hailing United States' move to designate Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday dubbed the move as "joint commitment of India and USA".

"I welcome this step by the United States Department of State to designate Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist that has been responsible for carrying out heinous act of terrorism and taking innocent lives in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It reflects the joint commitment of India and USA to firmly deal with terrorism in all its form and manifestation," MEA Raveesh Kumar said on Hizbul declared foreign terror group.

'And just to add, I think it's an obligation for everyone to end moral diplomatic and material support to such internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals. No calls or reasons can justify continued profession of support, shelter to such entities and individuals in any manner," Raveesh said while addressing a press conference today.

On August 16, the United States designated the Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist group, nearly two months after declaring its Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

The media note by the department reads as follows:

The Department of State has designated Hizbul Mujahideen - also known as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, also known as HM - as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation. These designations seek to deny HM the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks. Among other consequences, all of HM’s property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.

Formed in 1989, HM is one of the largest and oldest militant groups operating in Kashmir. Hizbul Mujahideen is led by Specially Designated Global Terrorist Mohammad Yusuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin. Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014, explosives attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people.

Today’s action notifies the US public and the international community that HM is a terrorist organisation. Terrorism designations expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and deny them access to the U.S. financial system. Moreover, designations can assist the law enforcement activities of US agencies and other governments.

Earlier, on June 26 this year, the US had declared the group's Pakistan-based chief Syed Salahuddin, 71, as a global terrorist. The announcement had come just hours before the much-awaited meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House.

