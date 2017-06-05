close
MEA helped over 80,000 Indians stuck in difficult situations abroad: Sushma

The minister said that helping the distressed Indians living abroad and the NRIs has been a top priority of her ministry.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 22:12
New Delhi: Presenting her ministry's yearly report card on Monday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that her ministry has helped resuce more than 80,000 Indians stuch in difficult situations in the past three years.

She said the figure would be more if other government agencies involved in such operations are counted.

“Our government's popularity has sored because of the pro-people policies,” she said.

Also, the Indian envoys have effectively disseminated the official views on various issues of global interests to the host countries, resulting in a clear understanding of the government's policies, she said.

Referring to her ministry's plan to provide visas to refugees from neighbouring countries, she said there has been an earnest desire of her government to help those in distress and the needy.

Because of the proactive efforts of the government, there has been a record FDI flow, which rose by over 37 percent, into the country, she added.

“The work has been diligently divided between my two abled collegues in General VK Singh and MJ Akbar for the day-to-day functioning of the ministry,” the minister said.

