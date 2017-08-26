Meat exporter Moin Qureshi arrested by Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: Meat exporter Moin Qureshi on Saturday arrested by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case here.

As per the reports of ANI, he will be produced in court today.

Earlier last month, after receiving specific information about the billionaire meat exporter, the ED had carried out searches in two South Delhi vaults. It was claimed that Qureshi had used hawala channels to transfer money with the help of a money changer.

The agency had recovered jewellery and papers with suspicious money transactions to foreign countries.

In November last year, ED had sent a case reference to the CBI in case of Qureshi and two former directors of the probe agency.

CBI sources had then said that the agency was examining a reference from ED to probe alleged role of public servants in a money laundering case against Qureshi who is facing money laundering and tax evasion cases. In a letter to CBI, ED chief Karnal Singh has asked the agency to register a case and probe Qureshi and public servants whose names are given in the annexures along with details of the investigations conducted till now by them and the Income Tax department. While the CBI claimed that the said reference does not carry names of the public servants, ED sources said that the reference has their names in the annexures.

(With inputs from PTI)