Meat exporter Moin Qureshi's ED custody extended by four days

A Delhi court on Thursday extended by four days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 16:42
Meat exporter Moin Qureshi&#039;s ED custody extended by four days

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday extended by four days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

The ED has arrested Qureshi on August 25 in connection to a three-year-old money laundering case.

The meat exporter was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The controversial businessman was arrested in New Delhi after being called in for questioning. The agency further alleged that he was not cooperating in the probe.

Qureshi has been under the scanner for alleged tax evasion and hawala-like dealings. Apart from the ED, he's facing probes from the Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for illegal black money hoarding.

Qureshi on Wednesday challenged his arrest in the Delhi High Court in connection with a money laundering case.

The HC issued a notice to the ED and sought their response within five days.

