Meat exporter Moin Qureshi's judicial custody extended till November 7

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of meat exporter Moin Qureshi, arrested in connection to three-year-old money laundering case, till November 7.

The court also asked the Enforcement Directorate or ED to serve the copy of charge-sheet to Qureshi.

On August 26, the ED arrested the controversial businessman in New Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency further alleged that he was not cooperating in the probe.

Qureshi has been under the scanner for alleged tax evasion and hawala-like dealings. Apart from the ED, he's facing probes from the Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for illegal black money hoarding.

The ED registered two FIRs under the PMLA – the first one in 2014, and the second one in 2015.

Several senior public officers, including former CBI Director A P Singh, have also been named in the FIRs.