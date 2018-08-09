Meet Ashaani Taneja - a published author at 14

New Delhi: While most kids of her age need assistance in writing their school essays, this young lady is just a step ahead of her book to be published. 14-year-old Ashaani Taneja has won the prestigious 'manuscripts award' at the famous Dehradun literature festival. The annual festival aims to give literary exposure to both students and residents of Uttarakhand.

Ashaani is a 9th-grade student at Dehradun's Welham Girls school. She has been an avid reader and is often found in a corner absorbed in her favourite novels. Her favourite books include Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre and Roald Dahl's Charlie and the chocolate factory.

Ashaani started writing her book when she was 12 years old. The book is a tale of two lovers in Mars.

Speaking to Zee Media, Dehradun literature festival director, Anurag Chauhan said, "Her book has been selected not because she's just a 9th-grade student also because the book is so apt, intriguing and displays very mature writing for her age".

She now falls in the category of young published authors, the likes of whom include Alexander Pope's An Ode on Solitude (written when he was 12). The competition received entries from various unpublished competent authors who were much older than her, the fest organisers told zee media.

Famous author Ruskin bond presented her with the prestigious manuscripts award. Every year, the festival organisers host a competition for budding unpublished authors who's manuscript receive an award from famous authors, and this year it is Ruskin Bond.

"We like to give equal opportunity to all individuals from whatever age group they may be. The aim of this festival is to celebrate brightest literary minds across continents," Chauhan added.