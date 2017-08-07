Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani Rakhi-sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh

New Delhi: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a Pakistani-origin woman on Sunday claimed that she has been tying Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over 20 years.

As per the reports of ANI, Shaikh came to India from Pakistan after marriage and has been living here since then.

While talking to ANI, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh said, "I have been tying Rakhi to Narendra bhai for the last 22-23 years, excited to do it this time too."She also asserted that a couple of days ago, she received a call from PM Modi.

"This time I thought PM Modi must be busy but two days back he called up, I was very happy to know that; started preparing for Raksha Bandhan," Shaikh told the news agency.

Recollecting her memories, she said that her first Rakshan Bandhan with Prime Minister Modi was when he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.

"When I first tied rakhi to Narendra bhai, he was a karyakarta but with his sheer hardwork and vision he has become the PM," she narrated.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter and extended his best wishes countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He wrote," रक्षाबंधन के पावन पर्व पर देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। Greetings on Raksha Bandhan."