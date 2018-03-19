Meet Shanaz Khan, India's 24-year-old MBBS sarpanch

New Delhi: With education of girls and sanitation on her mind, Shanaz Khan took charge as the sarpanch of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan on Monday. The MBBS student first made headlines last week when she defeated her opponent by 195 votes to become the district's youngest sarpanch at 24.

Shanaz, who has been pursuing her MBBS from Moradabad's Teerthanker Mahaveer Medical College, took charge as sarpanch with her priorities clearly defined already. "I am happy that I have got the opportunity to serve my people. My priorities will be the education of girls and sanitation. I want to set an example for girls on how education can help in so many ways," she said.

At an age when most are trying to establish themselves in their professional careers, Shanaz chose a life of public service and feels her medical background can be an additional help - especially in far-flung areas of her district. What would also help Shanaz, according to her, is that she belongs to a family with political background. Her grandfather has reportedly been elected sarpanch on several occasions. Her mother too has been a minister in the state government previously.

(With inputs from ANI)