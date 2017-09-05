Meet the 10 guests rapist Dera chief wants to meet in Rohtak jail

New Delhi: Days after special CBI court sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in prison in two rape cases, the self styled godman has given a list of 10 people whom he wants to meet, while serving his jail term.

The list includes adopted daughter and close aide Honeypreet Singh who is on the run. Earlier also, the rapist godman had urged court to allow Honeypreet to remain with him in jail. However, the court had rejected his appeal as Honeypreeet is reportedly his physiotherapist and masseuse (a woman who provides massage professionally).

Apart from Honeypreet, the list also has names of Naseeb Kaur (mother), Jasmeet Insan (son), Charanpreet (daughter), Amarpreet (daughter), Shaan-e-Meet (son-in-law), Ruh-e-Meet (son-in-law), Jagjeet Singh (committee member), PRN (ex-manager), Dharm Singh (close worker), Gobhi Ram (close worker).

However, according to jail rules, a prisoner can never submit a wishlist of people citing who all will be allowed to meet him/her in prison.

50-year-old Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district, where a thick blanket of security has been thrown around.

Earlier on Monday, Haryana police seized 33 weapons including rifles, revolvers and pistols, owned by Dera Sacha Sauda followers. "A total of 33 licensed arms including single barrel, double barrel guns and 9 mm pistols have been deposited by Dera followers," Sirsa Sadar police SHO Dinesh Kumar had informed news agency PTI.

Dera followers deposited their licensed weapons after district police authorities asked them to surrender their arms and ammunitions.

(With inputs from PTI)