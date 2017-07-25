Meeting between Ajit Doval and Chinese councillor on cards?

New Delhi: A meet between National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese state councillor Yang Jiechi could soon be on the cards, hinted Beijing yesterday.

The bilateral talk between the two could take place alongside the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) NSAs' scheduled meet between July 27 to 28 in Beijing this week.

While China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang did not confirm the development, he added that there's been a tradition for officials to hold bilateral talks, reported the TOI.

India and China have been locked in a stand-off over Doklam, an area in southern Tibet, after Indian troops stopped the construction of a road under Beijing's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project on June 16.

New Delhi claims the road will give China access to the "Chicken's Neck", a narrow strip of land which connects the seven Northeast states with the rest of India.

"The moment we came to know about CPEC's (China Pakistan Economic Corridor's) involvement in OBOR (One Belt, One Road), we objected," Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on their birthdays through Sina Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

Yesterday, China warned India not to underestimate the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and asked Indian troops to draw back. "Shaking a mountain is easy but shaking the PLA is hard," ministry spokesman Wu Qian said during a briefing.