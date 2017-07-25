close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Meeting between Ajit Doval and Chinese councillor on cards?

The bilateral talk between the two could take place alongside the BRICS NSAs'scheduled meet between July 27 to 28 in Beijing this week

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 09:24
Meeting between Ajit Doval and Chinese councillor on cards?
National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will be attending the BRICS meet this week.

New Delhi: A meet between National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese state councillor Yang Jiechi could soon be on the cards, hinted Beijing yesterday. 
The bilateral talk between the two could take place alongside the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) NSAs' scheduled meet between July 27 to 28 in Beijing this week.

While China's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang did not confirm the development, he added that there's been a tradition for officials to hold bilateral talks, reported the TOI.

India and China have been locked in a stand-off over Doklam, an area in southern Tibet, after Indian troops stopped the construction of a road under Beijing's One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project on June 16. 

New Delhi claims the road will give China access to the "Chicken's Neck", a narrow strip of land which connects the seven Northeast states with the rest of India. 

"The moment we came to know about CPEC's (China Pakistan Economic Corridor's) involvement in OBOR (One Belt, One Road), we objected," Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on their birthdays through Sina Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

Yesterday, China warned India not to underestimate the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and asked Indian troops to draw back. "Shaking a mountain is easy but shaking the PLA is hard," ministry spokesman Wu Qian said during a briefing.

TAGS

ChinaIndiaDoklamAjit DovalYang JiechiChinese state councillorBRICSindia china dispute

From Zee News

WorldAsia

China police warn against illegal gatherings after rare Bei...

Indian Ocean level rising faster than the global estimate
Environment

Indian Ocean level rising faster than the global estimate

World

UK's Boris Johnson plays down Conservative rift, NZ ne...

World

Venezuela crisis enters pivotal week, Maduro foes protest

Post Vaghela&#039;s exit, Gujarat Congress to meet today over Leader of Opposition issue
India

Post Vaghela's exit, Gujarat Congress to meet today ov...

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List published; check dtemaharashtra.gov.in
MaharashtraEducation

DTE Maharashtra CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment List publ...

AmericasWorld

US suffers third worst wildfire year in decade

India

Uttar Pradesh faces acute power crisis

India

678 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Is Dina Nath Batra trying to ‘engineer’ education?

Indian hockey is on the wane, the problem must be ‘tackled’

The road to a safer future

DNA Edit: No langar, please, but increase soldiers’ Ration Money Allowance

Sardar Sarovar project comes at too high a cost for citizens