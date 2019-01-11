Meghalaya miners rescue ops update, Day 29: Take help of experts, SC to Centre, state govt

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday directed the Centre and Meghalaya government to take help of experts and in order to rescue the 15 miners who are trapped in a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya since December 13, 2018.

"Carry on with your rescue efforts, what if all or at least some are still alive? Miracles do happen," the SC said.

A SC bench headed by Justice AK Sikri also asked the Meghalaya government over the steps taken by the government about the persons operating illegal mines and the officials who turned blind eye towards these illegal mines.

The miners got trapped inside a 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills after water from a nearby river punctured the wall of the mine and flooded it.

The Eastern Naval Command informed on Tuesday that Indian Navy`s Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) probes managed to enter the two identified rat holes which run horizontal to the vertical shaft. The ROV operations are aimed at identifying and entering the rat holes in the incident shaft while simultaneously sanitising the adjacent shafts.

Last week, two high powered pumps, offered by Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, were finally activated on Day 23 of rescue operations. The pumps were engaged in dewatering the main shaft with the help of which Navy divers were expected to gauge the water level in the shaft.

