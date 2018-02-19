Meghalaya polls: NCP candidate J Sangma, 2 others killed in suspected IED blast

Shillong: Jonathan Sangma, the Nationalist Congres Party candidate from the Tura Assembly seat in Meghalaya, and two others were killed in a suspected IED attack on Sunday.

According to initial reports, the three were returning after canvassing when a group of militants detonated an IED blast targeting their vehicle.

Sangma was travelling with his security detail - two security officers - in a white Scorpio in Samanda's Sobok Ray village when they were attacked.

The militants also opened indiscriminate fire at their convoy in East Garo Hills district, reports said.

Jonathan Sangma was contesting from the William Nagar seat.

Ironically, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to visit the East Garo Hill's Songsang constituency on Monday.

Congress MP from Shillong, Vincent Pala has condemned the incident.

"We strongly condemn the incident and we stand by Jonathan's family at this moment. These incidents shouldn't take place in a state like Meghalaya," said Pala.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has also condemned the attack and assured strict action against those involved in the attack.

Assembly elections for the 60-member house are scheduled for February 27.