Meghalaya results 2018: MBOSE SSLC Class 10 results, HSSLC Class 12 Arts results declared. Pass percentage, toppers list on megresults.nic.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 Arts on Friday (May 25, 2018) at 10 am. The MBOSE SSLC 10th Exam Results and HSSLC Class 12 Arts results can be accessed on the board's official website megresults.nic.in. The pass percentage and toppers list will also be available on megresults.nic.in.

The Meghalaya Board Class 10 exams were held by the Meghalaya Board of School Education from March 7 to March 19. Results can also be checked on results.mbose.in, examresults.net/meghalaya and indiaresults.com.

Here is how to check MBOSE Result 2018, MBOSE SSLC Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the links which say MBOSE SSLC Result 2018, MBOSE 10th Result 2018, Meghalaya SSLC Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the desired link - MBOSE Result 2018/Meghalaya 10th Result 2018/Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2018

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download and save the MBOSE result for future reference

The Meghalaya SSLC Result 2018, MBOSE SSLC Result 2018 can also be received via SMS.

To check MBOSE SSLC 2018 result:

SMS - MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

A total of 23551 male candidates and 27765 female candidates appeared for the MBOSE SSLC Exams 2018. Out of these, 9675 males and 12159 female candidates came under the Regular 1 category (schools affiliated to MBOSE) while 5519 male and 6569 female candidates were in the Regular 2 category (schools unaffiliated to MBOSE).

A total of 1021 male and 1080 female private candidates took the examination. This year, the exam was held in a total of 78 examination centres in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region while 59 of them are located in the Garo Hills.