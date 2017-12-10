हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mehbooba Mufti appalled over Zaira Wasim's molestation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said she was appalled to hear about the molestation of Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight by a co-passenger.

IANS| Updated: Dec 10, 2017, 15:03 PM IST
Comments |
Mehbooba Mufti appalled over Zaira Wasim&#039;s molestation

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said she was appalled to hear about the molestation of Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight by a co-passenger.

Any harassment or crime against women should be dealt with swiftly and effectively, she wrote on her Twitter page reacting to Zaira`s statement.

As a mother of two daughters, "I am appalled" at what happened with Zaira, she said. She urged the authorities to take strict action.

The 17-year-old National Award winning Kashmiri actress of "Dangal" fame complained about her ordeal, claiming that a middle-aged man seated behind her moved his foot up and down her neck and back.

Tags:
Mehbooba MuftiZaira WasimZaira Wasim molestationDangal
Next
Story

Will Delhi govt take responsibility if the child dies, patient at Max Hospital questions

Trending