Mehbooba Mufti appalled over Zaira Wasim's molestation
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said she was appalled to hear about the molestation of Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight by a co-passenger.
Any harassment or crime against women should be dealt with swiftly and effectively, she wrote on her Twitter page reacting to Zaira`s statement.
As a mother of two daughters, "I am appalled" at what happened with Zaira, she said. She urged the authorities to take strict action.
The 17-year-old National Award winning Kashmiri actress of "Dangal" fame complained about her ordeal, claiming that a middle-aged man seated behind her moved his foot up and down her neck and back.