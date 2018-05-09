Mehendi ceremony of Tej Pratap’s soon-to-be-bride Aishwarya Rai today

As the wedding date of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai gets nearer, the preparations for the D-day are in full swing. The mehendi ceremony of Aishwarya Rai, who will tie the knot with Tej Pratap on May 12, will be held on Wednesday.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya got engaged in a ceremony at Hotel Maurya in Patna on April 18. Except for former’s father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a sentence after conviction in fodder scam cases, all close family members and friends had attended the engagement ceremony.

The RJD supremo has applied for a parole from May 9 to May 13 to attend the wedding ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya. However, no decision has been taken in this regard. According to reports, the jail administration has sought the advice of advocate general to take a decision on the parole.

Earlier in May, Tej Pratap had met Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi in Patna and invited him to the wedding.

Sharing the information along with pictures on microblogging site Twitter, Tej Pratap had said that he has a “big heart with place for everyone”. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the former Bihar minister said that Sushil Kumar Modi had a long-term relationship with his father and that the BJP leader has promised to attend his wedding with former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai.

Last year, the BJP leader had offered to find a bride for Tej Pratap, putting forth three conditions for the same – no dowry, organ donation, no threat to disrupt any marriage. Reacting to it, the RJD leader had said that Modi would search a “Nitish-like bride” for him, adding that he did not want a “dhokhebaaz dulhaniya like Nitish”.