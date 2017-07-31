close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Meira Kumar calls on police torture victims in Telangana jail

Condemning the atrocities on the Dalits, she said the police beat up the youth and tortured them with electric shocks.   

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 31, 2017 - 15:41

Hyderabad: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar called on Dalit victims of alleged police torture at a jail in Telangana on Monday.

Accompanied by state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders, she visited the Karimnagar District Jail and met the youths who were allegedly tortured by police for setting fire to two sand-laden trucks in Rajanna-Sircilla district on July 2.

Later, she told the media that they were allowed to meet only four victims, although three others were lodged in the same jail. She said another critically injured victim was still in hospital.

Condemning the atrocities on the Dalits, she said the police beat up the youth and tortured them with electric shocks. 

"They broke down while narrating the police brutality. They have also sustained internal injuries," she said.

The Congress leader demanded that "false cases" booked against the victims should be withdrawn and those involved in torturing them should be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

She slammed the central and the state governments for not initiating a probe into the incident. 

Targeting the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, she asked: "Is this the Telangana state we fought for?" 

Meira Kumar demanded an end to the activities of the sand mafia. 

The former Speaker said her party would raise the issue in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Sircilla town remained tense as a large number of policemen were deployed to foil a proposed public meeting by the Congress to protest the alleged police torture. 

The district administration has denied permission for the meeting scheduled to take place on Monday evening.

Congress leaders have moved the Hyderabad High Court, challenging the restriction by the district administration.

TAGS

former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira KumarDalittorturestate Congress chief Uttam Kumar ReddySand mafiaHyderabad High Court

From Zee News

Delhi govt freezes funding of 28 DU colleges
DelhiEducation

Delhi govt freezes funding of 28 DU colleges

WorldAsia

Pakistan interim PM-designate faces NAB inquiry over LNG co...

Lenovo K8 Note coming to India on August 9
Mobiles

Lenovo K8 Note coming to India on August 9

World

Protests erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan against China, CPEC

Did you spot the error in this Dr Lal Pathlabs advertisement? Twitter did. And can&#039;t stop laughing
India

Did you spot the error in this Dr Lal Pathlabs advertisemen...

US bombers fly over South Korea after North&#039;s 2nd ICBM test
WorldAsia

US bombers fly over South Korea after North's 2nd ICBM...

WorldAsia

South Korea starts review of `comfort women` deal with Japa...

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump's new chief of staff takes over a White H...

Mumbai: Here is why roads were blocked, power supply and Internet services snapped in Chembur today
MaharashtraMumbai

Mumbai: Here is why roads were blocked, power supply and In...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Holier than thou

Full-time defence minister can bring reform the way Rao-Singh combine did to the economic sector

SC remarks welcome, but Indian abortion law far from ideal

The Rise, Shine and Eclipse of Nitish Kumar

Rich-poor divide affects development