Presidential Election 2017: Meira Kumar seeks support from TMC, Left, Congress

The Congress-led opposition`s Presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Tuesday sought support from the legislators and members of Parliament of West Bengal`s Trinamool Congress, Left and Congress parties.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 16:09
Kolkata: The Congress-led opposition`s Presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Tuesday sought support from the legislators and members of Parliament of West Bengal`s Trinamool Congress, Left and Congress parties.

"I have been given assurance that you are supporting me. You have given me so much strength. Kolkata and West Bengal have given me strength and inspiration because it is the land of fighters. You have always fought against injustice and atrocities," Meria Kumar told the legislators in the West Bengal assembly.

"In the last 8-9 years, India has seen a major political turn. Opposition parties came together. Parties who otherwise differ on so many different things (came together)," she added.

The former Lok Sabha Speaker said she has "an old association with Kolkata and Bengal".

Meira Kumar is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance`s (NDA) nominee Ram Nath Kovind in the July 17 presidential election. 

