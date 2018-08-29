Member of Manipur terror outfit arrested from south Delhi

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The accused had allegedly threatened Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and some other ministers and was in the process of setting up a base in Delhi to allegedly carry out anti-national activities.

Representational Image:Pixabay

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 45-year-old member of Manipur based banned terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP, PWG) for allegedly threatening the Manipur Chief Minister, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Oinam Ibochouba Singh alias, Khoirangba is a top commander and self-styled acting Chairman of the banned outfit and was arrested from south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area on Tuesday, they said.

He was in the process of setting up a base in Delhi to allegedly carry out anti-national activities.

He had allegedly threatened Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and some other ministers. 

A case has been registered in Manipur in this regard. 

