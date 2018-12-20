Men women eating together is un-Islamic, says Darul Uloom Deoband in latest fatwa

In a new fatwa, Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband declared the act of men and women eating togethor in functions 'un-Islamic'. They also decreed that consuming food while standing is najayaz or illegitimate.

Declaring both the acts as forbidden under Islam, men and women should avoid it.

Muslim cleric Mufti Athar Kasmi claimed it is often seen that men and women stand together and eat food in functions. This is prohibited, he said.

This is not the first time that the Islamic seminary that issued such a statement.

Earlier this year, it called women watching men playing football games un-Islamic as bare knees can are visible.

It has earlier issued a fatwa asking Muslims to avoid families that raise 'haram' (illegitimate) money earned from a banking job and instead look for a "pious" family while considering marriage proposals.

