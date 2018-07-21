हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Met department predicts heavy showers to lash north India, coastal regions

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for most parts of north India including Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh. Rains are also expected to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, east UP and east Rajasthan.

New Delhi: Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for most parts of north India including Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh. Rains are also expected to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, east UP and east Rajasthan.

Monsoon is expected to gain strength over these parts of the country in the next 24 to 48 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been predicted for parts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, central Maharashtra, Gujarat as well as in Gangetic West Bengal and north-eastern states of Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

A warning has been issued for fishermen in coastal West Bengal and Odisha and they have been asked to not venture into sea till at least Monday due to high-speed winds reaching 55kmph.

 

 

Emergency personnel in different states have been told to be on high alert.

