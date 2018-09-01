हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IMD

Met department predicts widespread rainfall in Odisha over weekend

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall could also occur in some districts.

Representational image

Several parts of Odisha, including capital Bhubaneswar, will receive moderate rainfall all through the weekend.

The Met department has said that light to moderate rainfall would occur in several parts of the state while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall could also occur in some districts.

Authorities have been put on alert while people living in coastal areas have been told to check weather conditions before venturing out into the sea.

