Weather

Met department warns of heavy rainfall in parts of UP, Haryana, Punjab in next 24 hours

The weather department also predicted heavy rain at isolated places over parts of Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during next 24 hours.

Representational image

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecasted that the monsoon trough is likely to shift slightly further northwards during next 24 hours and remain there for the next
two to three days. North India including parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to receive heavy showers.

The weather department also predicted heavy rain at isolated places over parts of Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during next 24 hours. Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and adjacent places including Konkan and Goa are also likely to receive heavy showers.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have once again hit Mumbai with reports of submerged roads and slow traffic movement being reported from several parts of the city. While train services have been hit, Dabba services have been suspended for the day.

On Monday, the national capital too received moderate rains in the evening, lasting for about half an hour, even as the Met Department stood by its prediction of a dry week ahead with only light rains for next two days.

Hours after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a dry week, Delhi and surrounding areas, including Noida and Ghaziabad received moderate rain lasting for about half an hour. Delhi may see more such showers over night, with weather department stating such rains to be result of local developments and not the "proper monsoon rains".

