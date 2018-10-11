हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MeToo

#MeToo: 'Listen to him too,' says Ramdas Athawale as Opposition demands MJ Akbar's ouster

Mumbai: Amid a controversy involving MoS MJ Akbar in the ongoing #MeToo movement, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that the former's version should also be listened to before reaching any conclusion.

"I think we need to hear his statement too. He is out of India. There should be an investigation, if he is found to be guilty then he should resign," Ramdas Athawale said.

As the #MeToo movement gains momentum in India, more women are coming up with their sexual harassment stories, some of which even involve several renowned personalities. 

Among others, Union Minister and former editor MJ Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by at least five women who had earlier worked with him.

The accusations by women journalists against their former boss has led the Opposition to demand the exit of Akbar from his ministerial post.

Senior journalist Akbar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of 2014 general elections and was elected to the Rajya Sabha a year later. He was made the Minister of State for External Affairs in 2016.

