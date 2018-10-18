हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Metoo movement

MeToo movement: MNS chief Raj Thackeray says matter a serious issue, debate on Twitter not right

The MNS leader also questioned the role of media in the matter.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray stated that the MeToo movement is a serious issue and debating over the matter on social media platforms isn't right. He, however, asserted that the discussion was encouraged to divert attention from petrol price, rupee value and unemployment. 

Speaking at Amravati in Maharasthra on Wednesday, Thackeray extended support to women who had to face the brunt of sexual misconduct and said that if anything like MeToo happens, women can reach out to the MNS. He further said that MNS will teach a lesson to the accused. But he also added that women must raise their voice when they face oppression and not after 10 years.

"MeToo is serious matter, debate over it on Twitter isn't right. It seems it's being done to divert attention from petrol price, rupee value and unemployment. If anything like MeToo happens,women can come to MNS. We'll teach a lesson to accused.Women must raise voice when they face oppression, not after 10 years," said Thackeray.

The MNS leader also questioned the role of media in the matter.

Reacting to the recent row where actor Tanushree Dutta levelled allegations on Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, Thackeray said, "I know Nana Patekar, he is indecent. He does crazy things but I don't think he can do such thing. Court will look into it.What is media to do with it?" 

