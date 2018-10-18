MeToo: Priya Ramani's charges damaged MJ Akbar's reputation, claims his lawyer; next hearing on October 31

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday took cognisance of former Union minister M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint filed against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to accuse him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal considered the submissions of senior advocate Geeta Luthra, representing Akbar, who referred to various tweets of Ramani to allege that they have caused irreparable damage to the reputation of the former junior Minister of External Affairs.

Akbar has resigned due to these allegations and they show the damage caused to his reputation,'' Luthra said in the court.

Luthra also referred to the Akbar's reputation as a journalist and asked the court to take cognisance of his complaint, saying the allegations have caused irreparable loss to his reputation built over 40 years.

Defending his client, Luthra said, ''Priya Ramani has tweeted defamatory tweets against the complainant. Her second tweet was clearly defamatory and liked by nearly 1200 people."

"Articles in the national and international media quoted these defamatory tweets. Tweets are defamatory unless Ramani proves anything," the lawyer said.

The court, after hearing the arguments of Luthra, fixed the matter for recording Akbar's statement on October 31 and said that, if it is satisfied, it may issue a notice to Ramani for appearing and facing the trial in the defamation complaint.

Akbar, who stepped down from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers yesterday, has trashed the allegations against him, saying "accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections".

Journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first woman to call out Akbar under the growing #MeToo movement in India, has said the truth is her 'only defence".