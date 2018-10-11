MeToo: Shiv Sena demands probe as Opposition calls for MJ Akbar's exit

New Delhi: As the #MeToo movement intensifies in India, more women are coming up with their sexual harassment stories, some of which even involve several renowned personalities. Among others, Union Minister and former editor MJ Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by at least five women who had earlier worked with him.

The accusations by women journalists against their former boss has led the Opposition to demand the expulsion of Akbar from this ministerial post.

Shiv Sena on Thursday said that if the ruling party believes in transparency then there should be an investigation. "I think he should resign and face the enquiry and after the enquiry, the party can take up a call," said Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande.

Pledging support to the ongoing #MeToo campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that revelations being made under this are serious and shocking. His statement came when he was quizzed by journalists about his views on Akbar.

The CPI (M) also demanded the resignation of Union Minister, saying, "Since these are serious charges, M J Akbar's continuance as the Minister of State in the Central government is untenable. He should immediately resign from office."

Senior journalist Akbar joined the BJP ahead of 2014 general elections and was elected to the Rajya Sabha a year later. He was made the Minister of State for External Affairs in 2016.

Sources said that Akbar can be asked to quit the ministry and work for the party, instead.