Metro man E Sreedharan denies being considered as NDA president nominee, calls it 'people's imagination'

New Delhi: Former Delhi Metro chief E. Sreedharan on Friday rejected speculations of him being approached for NDA nominee for the upcoming presidential elections.

Profously refusing that he was ever a part of any such discussions with the government, he asserted, "There have been no talks with me. People have got their own imagination."

"There is no reality in it. No discussions took place. Don't long for it. I am not up for presidential post. There are more deserving people for the post. Unnecessary row have been created over Kochi metro inauguration," Sreedharan said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu met CPI-M general secretarys Sitaram Yechury at the CPI-M office in Delhi to discuss the presidential elections.

The Union Ministers earlier in the day reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence to discuss matters related to next month's presidential election.

Both of them have already spoken to Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Praful Patel and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Satish Mishra.

Naidu yesterday spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu over the same.

The TDP chief said that his party will stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision in this regard.

The last date of nomination is June 28.