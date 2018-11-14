हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
snowfall

MHA asks Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir to monitor situation after avalanche warning

The MHA has asked these states to keep a close watch in the said areas.

MHA asks Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir to monitor situation after avalanche warning

In the wake of an avalanche warning, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a directive to the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir to monitor the situation in prone areas and take appropriate precautionary measures.

The directive comes at the heels of an avalanche warning by Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) valid from 5 pm on November 14 to 5 pm on November 15. The MHA has asked these states to keep a close watch in the said areas.

In Jammu and Kashmir alert has issued in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Badgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh.

Alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Shimla.

In Uttarakhand alert has issued in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithorgarh, and Tehri Garhwal.

However, in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora the alert has been pegged at level two which means unsafe conditions.

The MHA has asked state governemnts to inform the ministry about any developments pertaining to this issue.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe thunderclouds over Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Kangra. The IMD of rain or thundershower at many places over these districts during the next 2-3 hours. It has also warned of snowfall in Lahul and Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur during the next 3 hours.

Authorities in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday had issued a low-danger avalanche warning for seven districts after fresh snowfall in the higher areas, an official had said.

A low-danger avalanche warning was issued for 24 hours in avalanche-prone areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in view of fresh snowfall, he had said.

People of these areas have been asked not to go in the avalanche-prone areas, the official had said.

Most of the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley have been witnessing snowfall or rain since Monday, forcing closure of many roads, including the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal road, which connects the valley to Poonch-Rajouri region in Jammu division of the state. 

snowfall, avalanche warning, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir

