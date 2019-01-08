हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indo-China border

MHA says 73 roads along Indo-China border identified as 'strategic'

India is looking at speeding the process of road construction along Line of Actual Control despite challenges like hard rock stretches and limited working season.

MHA says 73 roads along Indo-China border identified as 'strategic'
File photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has identified 73 roads all along the India-China border as 'strategic' and the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has been entrusted with 61 of these roads.

The MHA has said that of the total length of 3,812 kilometres of strategic roads, BRO has been entrusted with 61 roads of 3417.50 kilometres in total distance. Of these, 28 roads (981.17 kilometres) have been completed.

In his reply to Lok Sabha, MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the main reasons for the delay in execution of road projects are delays in obtaining forest clearances, hard rock stretches, limited working season, difficulties in the availability of construction materials, delay in land acquisition and strategic security consideration.

The ministry also said that border infrastructure projects have been expedited due to environmental clearances. The measures taken by the Government of India have substantially contributed in reducing the delays, the ministry said.

India is looking at improving road connectivity along the Line of Actual Control. The pace of road construction has increased from 95.14 kilometres in 2015-16 and 100.96 kilometres in 2016-17 to 102.95 kilometres in 2017-18.

