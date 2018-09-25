हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Midair scare as passenger tries to open flight exit, he thought it was the loo

The passenger is a resident of Kankarbagh locality in Bihar's Patna.

Representational image

Patna: An air passenger was taken into custody after he tried to open the exit door of an aircraft, mistaking it for that of the lavatory. The passenger was travelling for the first time via a flight.

The incident triggered panic among other fellow passengers on board, police said on Monday. The passenger is a resident of Kankarbagh locality in Bihar's Patna, officials added.

According to the Telegraph, the incident took place midair on a New Delhi-Patna GoAir flight.

During interrogation, he said he was travelling by air for the first time and he tried to open the plane door mistaking it for the way to the lavatory, they said.

Airport police station SHO Mohd Sanowar Khan said, "We took him into custody as we had been informed about the incident by airport authorities who were alerted by crew members. He said he was a bank official posted in Ajmer and he had boarded the flight from Delhi last weekend."

"We released him after making him sign a bond since there was no indication that his act was deliberate or carried out with any ulterior motive," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

