Miffed Sonia Gandhi forced to pause her last address as Congress chief, thanks to firecrackers

NEW DELHI: In her last address to party cadre as Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi was forced to pause her speech for nearly five minutes after the noise of firecrackers bursting echoed in the party headquarters on Saturday.

Visibly miffed, Sonia stopped her speech on the podium, saying that she'll have to shout to continue speaking.

“I can't speak. I can't shout,” she was heard saying, shaking her head in anger.

Rahul Gandhi rushed to the podium briefly to pacify his mother.

#WATCH: While addressing at AICC, Sonia Gandhi interrupted by the noise of incessant fireworks, says, 'I can't speak' pic.twitter.com/xjBrgYigdK — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

Earlier today, Rahul took over the baton of Congress chief from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

After handing over power to Rahul, Sonia Gandhi took the dais, addressing in Hindi, “Dear Congress workers, today, I address you for the last time as Congress chief. Your new leadership is here now."

Immediately after, booms of firecrackers outside emerged which continued for a while.

Congress member Janardhan Dwivedi appealed to party workers to halt the firecrackers and celebrations.

She later resumed her speech, getting nostalgic about her political journey.

“Rahul is my son. So I do not think for me to praise him is right but I would say that since childhood he had to bear the brunt of the violence. After joining politics he had to face blatant personal attacks, that have made him a stronger person,” she said.