हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mika Singh

Mika Singh detained in UAE after girl accuses him of harassment

News agency ANI quoted a member of Mika Singh’s team as saying that a girl had complaint against him for alleged harassment, following which the singer was detained.

Mika Singh detained in UAE after girl accuses him of harassment

Popular singer Mika Singh was on Thursday detained in United Arab Emirates for allegedly harassing a minor girl. News agency ANI quoted a member of Mika Singh’s team as saying that a girl had complaint against him for alleged harassment, following which the singer was detained.

The singer was being questioned by authorities in UAE till last report came in.

According to reports, the singer has been accused  of sending indecent photographs to a 17-year-old girl, who hails from Brazil. The singer was reportedly arrested from a bar.

Mika Singh was in Dubai to attend a Bollywood award function.

In 2015, Mika Singh, who has sung popular numbers like 'Jumme ki raat' and 'Mauja hi Mauja', was arrested on charges of assaulting a doctors during one of his concerts in Delhi. The singer had slapped one Dr Shrikant, an ophthalmologist posted at Ambedkar Hospital. The doctor had reportedly suffered internal injury inside his left ear.

Tags:
Mika SinghMika Singh harassment caseMika Singh detainedMika Singh UAE

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close