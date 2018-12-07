हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mika Singh

Mika Singh released, will be produced before UAE court: Envoy

According to reports, the singer has been accused of sending indecent photographs to a 17-year-old girl, who hails from Brazil. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram/MikaSingh

Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian ambassador the United Arab Emirates, has said that pop star Mika Singh has been released and that he would be produced before a local court of the country. Mika was detained after a Brazilian minor girl had filed a complaint against him for alleged harassment.

Suri said that embassy officials are working on the case and that Mika was released at around 1130hrs (UAE time) on Thursday night. He also said that the singer would be produced before a court on Friday.

According to reports, the singer has been accused of sending indecent photographs to a 17-year-old girl, who hails from Brazil. The singer was reportedly arrested from a bar.

Mika Singh was in Dubai to attend a Bollywood award function.

In 2015, Mika Singh, who has sung popular numbers like 'Jumme ki raat' and 'Mauja hi Mauja', was arrested on charges of assaulting a doctors during one of his concerts in Delhi. The singer had slapped one Dr Shrikant, an ophthalmologist posted at Ambedkar Hospital. The doctor had reportedly suffered internal injury inside his left ear.

The singer's first brush with a major controversy was in 2006 when he forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant during his birthday celebration. Years after this incident, Mika Singh was accused in a hit-and-run case. He was accused of hitting an autorickshaw and then fleeing.

Mika Singh, whose first popular single was 'Sawan mein lag gayi aag', rose to success in Bollywood, delivering several hit songs for biggest stars of the film fraternity. He also appeared as a judge on several singing reality shows like 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' and 'The Voice India'.

His latest song, a remake of popular 90s song, 'Aankh Maare' was released on Wednesday. The song features in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, which stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

