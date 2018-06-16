हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Militants attack security forces in Srinagar, 1 injured

The injured jawan has been shifted to 92 Base Hosptial at Badami Bagh where he is currently under treatment.

Srinagar: Militants attacked security forces at Lasjan area in the outskirts of? the city today, injuring a CRPF jawan.?

Dinesh Paswan, a constable in 29 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sustained bullet injury in his abdomen, an official said, adding that he was admitted to a hospital.?

"The injured jawan?has been shifted to 92 Base Hosptial at Badami Bagh where he is currently under treatment," the official said. 

