Delhi

Minimum temperature drops to 8.4 deg C in Delhi, lowest for the season so far

The minimum temperature dropped further on Wednesday to 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Representational image

NEW DELHI: The minimum temperature dropped further on Wednesday to 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

While the minimum temperature was the lowest for the season, the maximum temperature came down to 25 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, said a Meteorological (MeT) department official.

The humidity oscillated between 97 and 40 per cent.

The MeT office has forecast mainly clear skies with the possibility of shallow fog in the morning for Thursday.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 26 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature stood at 8.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius.

DelhiTemperaturewintersDelhi winter

