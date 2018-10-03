हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Railways

Ministry of Railways wins 'Swachchta Hi Seva' award

The award was presented to the Railway Ministry on Tuesday, on the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Ministry of Railways wins &#039;Swachchta Hi Seva&#039; award
Representational Image

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has been declared the best department for its contribution to "Swachchta Pakhwada" under the "Swachchta Hi Seva" category of awards in an inter-ministry initiative organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation to promote cleanliness in government offices and health facilities, a spokesperson for the ministry said. 

The award was presented to the Railway Ministry on Tuesday, on the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"The award is a recognition of the hard work that railways has put in towards the success of the initiative. The ministry had prepared a detailed calendar of events that it planned to carry out across all its departments be it the cleanliness of trains, office premises or the stations," said ministry spokesperson Smita Vats Sharma.

The 'Swachchta Hi Seva' campaign was launched last year to spur the public to donate their time for building toilets and cleaning public places.

