Minor gangraped at gunpoint in front of mother, brother

In yet another shocking incident, an 11-year old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her mother and teenage brother at her residence in Gwalior. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 09:42
Minor gangraped at gunpoint in front of mother, brother
Representational Image

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, an 11-year old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her mother and teenage brother at her residence in Gwalior. 

As per the reports of PTI, the incident that took place in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police said that three men have been arrested in connection with the case. 

Talking to the news agency, Gwalior's Bijoli Police Station in-charge Raghuvir Meena said,"The girl was at home with her mother and brother when three men stormed into their house around 1 am on Wednesday. While two accused threatened to shoot her mother and 14-year-old brother, the third one raped the girl." 

The accused who sexually assaulted the girl was identified as Jhanwar Singh Kushwaha (36), while the two others who helped him in the crime were Raju Kushwaha (25) and Ramniwas Kushwah (24).

The accused were booked under sections of IPC, including 376 D (gang rape), 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence) 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

"The trio was arrested last night and further investigations are underway," Raghuvir Meena added.

(With inputs from PTI)

