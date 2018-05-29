Minor girl mauled to death by pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar

A minor girl, who was allegedly attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Monday, succumbed to her injuries a day after. The incident was reported from Modinagar, between Ghaziabad and Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh.

A minor girl died after being attacked by stray dogs in Ghaziabad district's Modinagar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/atmTsTJ19y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 29, 2018

Incidents of stray dog menace have been reported in recent past from several parts of Uttar Pradesh. It was recently reported that stray dogs had attacked around 3000 people in the past five months in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and no action had been taken by the administration in this regard.

The situation has been worse in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh as at least 14 children have lost their lives in attacks by pack of stray dogs. The situation has worsened so much that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state has formed a committee to look into the issue and tackle the menace.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Chief Minister Adityanath had asked police, civic body officials and veterinary doctors to jointly investigate the issue and take measures.

As many as 18 teams were reportedly deployed by the Sitapur district administration for carrying out operations to nab stray dogs in the region. The villagers have also formed teams to keep a check on dogs attacking more people. The residents have armed themselves with rods, sticks and swords.

Media reports suggest that the administration will soon initiate sterilisation of stray dogs. The canines will be brought to city hospitals for the sterilisation process.