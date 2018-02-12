Minor tribal girl first molested, then punished by villagers in Chhattisgarh

In a shocking incident, a minor tribal girl was first molested and then punished by villagers in the name of social justice. Already under distress after getting molested, the girl was considered the culprit and her head was shaved on the orders of the custodians of the society. The incident occurred in Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh.

While no person from the village came to the rescue of the girl, none even bothered to inform the police about the same.

The victim and her family work as daily-wage labourers in the area. It was during her duty hours that a drunk miscreant molested her. Some eminent members of the village witnessed the incident and punished both the accused and the victim with fines.

What’s even more shocking is that the molester was set free after he paid the fine, but the villagers decided to further punish the victim. A diktat was given that her family would organise a feast of mutton and alcohol for all members of the village.

The family of the victim has been living in fear since then. The girl has not even walked out of her home since the incident.

The police took cognisance of the incident after the media reported about it. They have assured action against the culprits.