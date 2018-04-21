Minors are raped by family members in 92 % cases, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

INDORE: In the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a six-month-old infant by her uncle in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday said that in 92 per cent of cases, minor girls are raped by someone belonging to their family.

Condemning the incident, Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, "The Indore incident has left me distressed. How can someone do something so terrible to a little girl? Society needs to peep within themselves. The administration has taken quick action and arrested the accused. We will ensure that he gets severe punishment without delay."

The Chief Minister's statement comes after the body of a six-month-old infant was recovered from the basement of a building in Indore. According to police, the victim has allegedly been raped and murdered by her uncle. The family of the infant did not name the accused as a suspect as he was a family member, said the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

"Victim's family didn't name the accused as a suspect, who is victim's uncle in relation. Initial suspects were ruled out by Special Investigation Team (SIT) and victim's uncle was arrested. Accused had an argument with victim's mother after which he committed the crime," said HC Mishra, deputy inspector-general of police, Indore.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has, meanwhile, arrested the victim's uncle. Identified as Sunil Bheel (21), the accused was caught on CCTV camera, at around 4.45 am on Friday, carrying the infant on his shoulder. He had an argument with the victim's mother after which he committed the crime.

The post-mortem of the infant, which was carried out at the state-run MY Hospital here, suggested that she might have been raped before being killed as her private parts bore an injury mark, a source said.

"The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area. The accused, Sunil Bheel, had kidnapped her early today morning when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort. The accused was sleeping close to the family," said Mishra.

The accused and the infant's parents knew each other and were in the business of selling balloons, he added.

"The accused is seen carrying the infant in CCTV images of around 4:45 am today. He then took her to the basement of the building, some 50 metres away from where the family was sleeping, and her body was recovered in the afternoon," he said.

"The infant had an injury on her head. The accused probably threw her to the ground. However, only the post-mortem report will verify if she died due to this or whether she was smothered," Mishra concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)