Misa Bharti confirms rift between Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, retracts later

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti has retracted her statement on rift between her brothers – Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. The RJD leader said that her statement was “twisted”.

Misa Bharti claimed that her previous statement, confirming rift between Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, was aimed at asking RJD workers to remain united and had no connection with her family.

“My statement has been twisted. I had asked party workers to remain united and forget differences, the comment was not on our family. The family is one, no differences between us,” Misa Bharti told news agency ANI.

The clarification by Lalu’s daughter came after news agency IANS quoted her as saying, “There is some discord between the two brothers in our family.” She reportedly made the remark at the tradition ‘Litti Chokha’ get-together of RJD workers at Maner near Patna on Sunday night.

She was, however, also quoted as saying that it is “common these days that two brothers in any family have strained relations”.

Last week, Tejashwi had dismissed reports of rift with brother Tej Pratap, alleging that the rumours were being spread on the directions of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The RJD leader, who is at the helm of party affairs in the absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, had said, “All these reports of a rift within our family are planted at the instance of Nitish Kumar. Attempts are being made to psychologically affect our dedicated workers and supporters.”

“It appears that those in power wish to seek votes in the name of what is happening to my family instead of speaking about their own performance. This is new India under Narendra Modi for you,” he had further said.

Tej Pratap Yadav had also dismissed the reports, saying attempts were being made by the rivals to create differences between “Krishna and Balram”.