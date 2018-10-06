Miscreants set fire to University of Allahabad hostel after students' election results

In a major shocker, several rooms in a hostel at the University of Allahabad, including those of the winning candidates, were set ablaze on Friday night after the results for the student union elections were declared.

In the Holland Hall Hostel, the rooms of newly-elected president Uday Prakash Yadav, of Samajwadi Party (SP), and another winning candidate Avnish Yadav were set on fire by unknown miscreants. Several other rooms were also set ablaze. The miscreants also hurled bombs after setting fire to the hostel rooms.

The incident took place under the Colonelganj Police station. After the news of the incident, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Speaking to reporters, one of the winners of the elections said that his entire room was engulfed in the fire burning all his possessions. He also accused of getting targetted for being a Yadav.

The vehicles that were parked inside the hostel compound were also engulfed in fire. Everything in the compound from clothes, bed, documents were burnt to ashes.

SSB Allahabad Naveen Tiwari said the entire night there was the ruckus in and around the university.