Missed Republic Day 2017 parade? Watch the full ceremony here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:00
New Delhi: India on Thursday celebrated 68th Republic Day amid tight security.

The Republic Day Parade showcased India's military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture on the ceremonial boulevard.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest of the Republic Day parade.

A light drizzle occurred during the Republic Day Parade, forcing many spectators to take shelter under umbrellas.

Watch the parade here:

First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 09:41

