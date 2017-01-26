Missed Republic Day 2017 parade? Watch the full ceremony here
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:00
New Delhi: India on Thursday celebrated 68th Republic Day amid tight security.
The Republic Day Parade showcased India's military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture on the ceremonial boulevard.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest of the Republic Day parade.
A light drizzle occurred during the Republic Day Parade, forcing many spectators to take shelter under umbrellas.
Watch the parade here:
First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 09:41
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Welcome UAE's interest in investing in Indian infrastructure sector: PM Modi
- BJP has prettier faces than Priyanka Gandhi: Vinay Katiyar
- Is putting people's lives in danger the right way to promote films?
- Raees promotion: Shah Rukh Khan boards train from Mumbai to Delhi
- India celebrates its 68th Republic Day
- Muslim extremist organisations planning 9/11 type attacks using aeroplanes, says intelligence; security beefed up for Republic Day
- Actor Rimi Sen joins BJP, says she is inspired by PM Narendra Modi
- Just 5 attempts can open Android pattern lock
- Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in colours of Indian flag; PICS massively go viral on social media
- MS Dhoni's batting drill: Former captain challenges death overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah — MUST WATCH