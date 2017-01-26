Missed Republic Day 2017 parade? Watch the full ceremony here

New Delhi: India on Thursday celebrated 68th Republic Day amid tight security.

The Republic Day Parade showcased India's military strength and achievements in a range of areas and its diverse culture on the ceremonial boulevard.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest of the Republic Day parade.

A light drizzle occurred during the Republic Day Parade, forcing many spectators to take shelter under umbrellas.

