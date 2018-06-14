हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
French woman found

French woman, who went missing from Pushkar 2 weeks ago, found alive in Rajasthan village

Twenty-year-old French woman Gaelle Chouteau, who had been missing for nearly two weeks, has been found alive in a village in Rajasthan, reported news agency ANI. The woman had gone missing while on her way from Ajmer to Jaipur. She was last seen on June 1.

The French woman was last seen at a bus stand in Pushkar.

The police had launched an investigation into the case. CCTV footage from the hotel where she stayed was checked by the cops. The Rajathan Police was informed about her disappearance by the French embassy.

The French embassy had sent an email to the police department.

"On information about the girl's disappearance from an official of French embassy through email on Tuesday, we collected CCTV footage from the hotel," SHO of Pushkar police station in Ajmer, Mahaveer Sharma told news agency PTI.

He added, "She is seen going towards the bus stand but nothing could be established further." According to the police official, three teams were sent to Ajmer, Jaipur as well as Jodhpur, from where she arrived in Pushkar in May.

French woman found, Rajasthan french woman, French woman missing, Rajasthan

