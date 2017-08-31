Missing Mumbai doctor's body found in drain near seashore

Mumbai: Body of the missing Mumbai-based doctor, Deepak Amarapurkar, was found washed up in a drain near the seashore at Worli.

Fifty-nine-year-old Dr Amarapurkar, a senior gastroenterologist of the Bombay Hospital, was missing since Tuesday evening after heavy rains flooded the city. He was last seen getting out of his car, which was stuck in water, near his home at Elphinstone Road.

According to eye-witnesses, Dr Amarapurkar was walking in waist-deep water, when he fell into an open manhole on the flooded road. The drain ends at Worli and opens into the sea, where his body was found on Thursday morning.

A search mission was launched by several Mumbai doctors, with several messages being forwarded on social media and WhatsApp.

As many as 14 people, including two toddlers, died here on Thursday after floods hit the city following heavy monsoon rains.

Tuesday's deluge in Mumbai recorded nearly a month's average rainfall in a single day. It had halted train services and led to flight cancellations.