Sukhbir Singh Badal

Mission coverup: SAD targets Punjab government over Amritsar train mishap

"CM is abroad, senior leaders who organized the event ran away after the accident."

Mission coverup: SAD targets Punjab government over Amritsar train mishap
ANI Photo

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday attacked the Punjab government over the recent train mishap in Amritsar and accused it of being on 'mission coverup.'

Questioning CM Captain Amarinder Singh for travelling to Israel just days after the tragedy in which at least 60 were killed, former CM Sukhbir Badal said that the current state government was taking the matter lightly. "They are on mission coverup. There is no remorse, no regret and no seriousness in Punjab government. The CM is abroad, senior leaders who organized the event ran away after the accident," he said. "It is very unfortunate."

It has been reported that the Dusshera event where the tragedy occurred was organised by leaders of the Congress party. Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife was the chief guest here. While the state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry, a political blame game which began almost instantly after the incident rages on. While Sidhu has blamed Indian Railways and questioned why the central government has not held it accountable, opposition parties have questioned how and why permission was given for the event which was held in a field close to the railway track. Many of those gathered were on the level crossing when the Jalandhar-bound train crushed them.

(Also read: In hiding, organiser says he is being defamed)

Indian Railways has already said that it was not a train mishap and given a clean chit to the driver of the train. Authorities of Indian Railways say that the driver had managed to slow down the train even as Amarinder Singh has said that everyone should wait for the report of the magisterial inquiry - expected in four weeks - for proper accountability to be made.

Sukhbir Singh BadalSADCaptain Amarinder SinghAmritsar train mishapDussheraIndian RailwaysNavjot Singh Sidhu

