Delhi Weather

Misty Monday morning in Delhi

At least 12 trains headed towards the national capital were delayed due to fog.

New Delhi: It was a misty morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season`s average. The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the `very poor` category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 386, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

"The mist will remain throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 a.m., humidity was 77 per cent. At least 12 trains headed towards the national capital were delayed due to fog.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season`s average, while the maximum settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season`s average.

