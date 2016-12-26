Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha because of THIS reason
New Delhi: Actor and Trinamool Congress member Mithun Chakraborty on Monday resigned from Rajya Sabha.
He has submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman in which he has mentioned that because of his health condition, he has not been able to fulfil his duty in Rajya Sabha and that is why he is relinquishing his seat, sources in TMC said.
Mithun, whose alleged involvement in Saradha scam made news last year, had attended the Upper House for three days only.
According to data available on the website of PRS Legislative Research, Chakraborty has 10 percent attendance in the upper house against an average of 79 percent.
He has so far not participated in any debate, nor has he asked any question or moved a private members' bill.
Chakraborty was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014.
(With Agency inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong