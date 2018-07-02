हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday ordered registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay accused of rape; court orders FIR

A Delhi court on Monday ordered registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay. The Bollywood star's son is facing charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

According to news agency ANI, the order to file the FIR was given by Rohini court.

Reports said that an actress, who has worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, had filed a complaint before the court. She has reportedly alleged that Mahaakshay got into a physical relationship with her, making false promises of marrying her in future.

