Delhi

Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay accused of rape, forcing abortion

A Delhi court on Monday ordered registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

A Delhi court on Monday ordered registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay. The Bollywood star's son is facing charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

According to news agency ANI, the order to file the FIR was given by Rohini court.

Reports said that an actress, who has worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, had filed a complaint before the court. She has reportedly alleged that Mahaakshay got into a physical relationship with her, making false promises of marrying her in future.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba said prima facie there are sufficient grounds for registration of an FIR against Chakraborty's wife Yogita Bali and their son Mahaakshay and to proceed further in accordance with the law.

The order came on the plea by the complainant who alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage.
The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion.

In her complaint, she claimed that Yogita Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continues the relationship. The complainant also said in court that she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.

Taking note of the accusations made by the woman, the court said investigation by the police is necessary "keeping in view the high and influential status of respondents 1 and 2 being the son and the wife of renowned and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty".

The court further said that according to the law, an FIR must be registered in cases of rape.

"In light of the aforesaid reasoning, I find that in the present case, prima facie, there are sufficient grounds for registration of FIR," the court said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
DelhiMahaakshayMithun ChakrabortyYogeeta BaliMahaakshay rape charge

